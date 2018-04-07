Koreas discuss communication issues ahead of summit

A map of two Koreas showing North Korea's capital Pyongyang and South Korea's capital Seoul is placed at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Saturday, April 7, 2018. North and South Korea have held talks over establishing a telephone hotline between their leaders and other communication issues ahead of a rare summit between the rivals later this month. The talks between working-level officials on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at a border village were part of preparatory discussions to set up the April 27 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Lee Jin-man AP Photo