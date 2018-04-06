Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma hold a tee-shirt with his picture, attend a night vigil on the eve of Zuma's appearance in the High Court in Durban, South Africa, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been summoned to appear in court on April 6 on charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma hold a tee-shirt with his picture, attend a night vigil on the eve of Zuma's appearance in the High Court in Durban, South Africa, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been summoned to appear in court on April 6 on charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering. Themba Hadebe AP Photo
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma hold a tee-shirt with his picture, attend a night vigil on the eve of Zuma's appearance in the High Court in Durban, South Africa, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been summoned to appear in court on April 6 on charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering. Themba Hadebe AP Photo

World

Ex-South Africa leader's corruption case adjourns until June

The Associated Press

April 06, 2018 03:57 AM

DURBAN, South Africa

A corruption case against former South African president Jacob Zuma has been adjourned until June 8.

A judge made the announcement on Friday as Zuma sat in the dock of a packed courtroom.

Some Zuma supporters gathered near the courthouse in the coastal city of Durban to declare that the former leader is not guilty of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

The charges were recently reinstated after being thrown out nearly a decade ago and relate to an arms deal in the 1990s, when Zuma was deputy president.

Zuma, whose presidency was marked by scandals, says he has not done anything wrong. He resigned Feb. 14 on the orders of his party, the African National Congress.

  Comments  