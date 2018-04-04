In this photo taken Monday, March 12, 2018, chicken walk on a farm old rusty barrels and plastic containers full of liquid were discovered, in the northern town of Pancevo, Serbia. Discoveries such as these have triggered alarms in Serbia, where tons of poorly secured industrial waste are believed to be hidden. The issue has come into focus as Serbia and other Balkan nations move toward joining the European Union.
Long-hidden toxic waste endangers Serbia's health, EU status

By JOVANA GEC Associated Press

April 04, 2018 04:00 AM

PANCEVO, Serbia

Discoveries in Serbia of rusty barrels stacked up in barns and mysterious liquids cemented behind walls in plastic tubs are triggering alarms.

It is believed that tons of poorly secured hazardous industrial waste are hidden in the country, posing long-term environmental and public health dangers.

The issue has come into focus as Serbia and other Balkan nations move toward joining the European Union.

Serbia's environmental protection minister says the problem arising from decades of neglect, corruption and economic decay is dramatic.

