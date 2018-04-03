Israel defense minister vows tough response to Gaza protests

In this Saturday, March 31, 2018 file photo, a Palestinian uses his phone to take photos while a protester slings stones towards Israeli soldiers on the other side of the fence during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, east of Beit Lahiya, Gaza Strip. The Israeli military's open-fire policies came under more scrutiny as two amateur videos emerged purportedly showing two Palestinians being shot — one killed and one wounded — while not posing any apparent threat to soldiers. The Israeli military accused Hamas on Sunday of releasing videos that were incomplete, edited or "completely fabricated," but did not elaborate. Adel Hana AP Photo