Winnie Mandela dies. Here are five things to know about the anti-apartheid icon

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 59 Motorcade spotted in Beijing amid Kim Jong Un visit speculation Pause 77 Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76 88 Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking 124 Celebrating International Women’s Day around the world 137 President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May 112 Russian police pull over female drivers to give them flowers ahead of International Women's Day 59 Rescued baby chimp helps 'co-pilot' flight to new home 30 Giant 'Hogzilla' wild boar spotted raiding dumpster in Hong Kong 43 Deadly Russian plane crash caught on surveillance video 69 Why Kim Jong Un's sister going to the Winter Olympics is a big deal Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, anti-apartheid activist and the former wife of Nelson Mandela, has died. She was 81. Meta Viers McClatchy

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, anti-apartheid activist and the former wife of Nelson Mandela, has died. She was 81. Meta Viers McClatchy