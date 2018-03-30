Kin of Japanese abducted to N. Korea want Trump's help

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea Friday, March 30, 2018. Yang is spending two days in Seoul briefing South Korean officials on the results of the talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Yang met with presidential national security director Chung Eui-yong on Thursday and met President Moon on Friday. Pool Photo via AP Kim Min-Hee