Relatives of Venezuela jail fire victims begin mourning dead

Relatives of prisoners wait to hear news about their family members imprisoned at a police station where a riot broke out, in Valencia, Venezuela, Thursday, March 29, 2018. The attorney general, Tarek William Saab, said last night that 68 people were killed in a fire that took place in the dungeons of the central police headquarters in the central state of Carabobo on Wednesday. Among those killed were two women who were per noting in the facility, Saab said without offering more details. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo