World

Driver tries to hit 2 soldiers with vehicle in French Alps

By THOMAS ADAMSON Associated Press

March 29, 2018 05:15 AM

PARIS

The mayor of a town in the French Alps says a vehicle has been driven at soldiers who were out jogging near their military barracks.

Jean-Luc Corbet, mayor of Varces-Allieres-et-Risset, told BFM-TV authorities are currently searching for the vehicle and the driver.

A military official who spoke on condition of anonymity told the AP that no one was injured Thursday.

The official said the reason for the driver's actions was unknown and it's unclear if the military was being targeted specifically.

Last week an Islamic extremist shot at police returning from jogging in southern France, before taking hostages in a supermarket. Four people died before the attacker was gunned down.

