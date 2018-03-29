Divided Koreas have held summits only twice before

FILE - This combination of two file photos shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Nov. 7, 2017 and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his March 26-27, 2018 visit to Beijing. A summit meeting next month will be only the third time that the leaders of the divided Koreas have met in the 65 years since the end of the Korean War. Both sides agreed Thursday, March 29, 2018, to an April 27 meeting between Moon and Kim. Andrew Harnik, Xinhua, File AP Photo