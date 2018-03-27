Key moments in North Korea-China relationship

In this image taken from video footage run Wednesday, March 28, 2018, by China's CCTV via AP Video, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, left, shake hands at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. North Korea's leader Kim and his Chinese counterpart Xi sought to portray strong ties between the neighbors and long-time allies despite a recent chill, as both countries on Wednesday confirmed Kim's secret trip to Beijing this week. CCTV via AP Video)