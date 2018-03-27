FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo, Jessica Demafelis, the sister of Joanna Demafelis who was found dead in a freezer in Kuwait, cries as the wooden casket of her remains arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. Lebanon's state-run news agency reported that a prosecutor has charged a 40-year-old Lebanese man, Nader Essam Assafa, in the death of Demafelis.
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo, Jessica Demafelis, the sister of Joanna Demafelis who was found dead in a freezer in Kuwait, cries as the wooden casket of her remains arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. Lebanon's state-run news agency reported that a prosecutor has charged a 40-year-old Lebanese man, Nader Essam Assafa, in the death of Demafelis. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo

World

Lebanese suspect charged with murdering Filipina maid

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 06:41 AM

BEIRUT

Lebanon's state-run news agency is reporting that a Lebanese man has been charged with murdering a Filipina maid whose body was found stuffed in a freezer in Kuwait.

National News Agency reports that a south Lebanon prosecutor on Tuesday charged 40-year-old Nader Essam Assaf and that Assaf confessed to the crime.

Assaf and his Syrian wife are suspects in the death of Joanna Demafelis. NNA said Assaf's wife is at large.

The news agency said Assaf faces a possible death sentence and is expected to go on trial soon.

Last month, the Philippine foreign secretary said the suspect was under arrest in Lebanon.

