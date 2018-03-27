Roads blocked in Catalonia in protest at leader's detention

People hold banners that reads in Catalan "Freedom for the political prisoners" in support of Catalonian politicians jailed on charges of sedition and condemning the arrest of Catalonia's former president, Carles Puigdemont in Germany, during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, March 26, 2018. Five months after going on the run from Spanish authorities, Catalonia's former president was detained in Germany on an international warrant by highway police after the ardent separatist crossed the border with Denmark. Felipe Dana AP Photo