Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with local officials after visiting a memorial for the victims of a fire in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with local officials after visiting a memorial for the victims of a fire in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers 1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Officials say that the fire escapes were blocked and a PA system was turned off during the fire that killed over 50 people.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with local officials after visiting a memorial for the victims of a fire in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers 1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Officials say that the fire escapes were blocked and a PA system was turned off during the fire that killed over 50 people.

World

Thousands in Russian city rally after shopping mall fire

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 03:08 AM

MOSCOW

Thousands of angry residents are rallying in the Russian city of Kemerovo to demand a full probe following a fire in a shopping mall that killed at least 64 people, many of them children.

The protesters are disputing the official death toll, saying that the authorities are hiding the real scale of the disaster.

The blaze engulfed the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo on Sunday, the first weekend of the school recess, trapping dozens of parents and children. Eyewitnesses reported that fire alarms were silent and many doors were locked.

President Vladimir Putin has flown to Kemerovo but has not spoken to the protesters yet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

View More Video