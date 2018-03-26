The Russian embassy is pictured in Paris, Monday, March 26, 2018. France's foreign ministry says French authorities have decided to expel four Russian diplomats by next week, in show of solidarity with Britain following the poisoning of a former spy.
List of countries expelling Russian diplomats

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 11:11 AM

LONDON

The United States and more than a dozen European countries on Monday made coordinated announcements to expel Russian diplomats in a show ofsolidarity with Britain over the nerve agent attack of a former Russian spy in England.

A look at the countries that have announced the measures, and the number of Russians they have ordered to leave:

— UNITED STATES: 60 Russian diplomats expelled; Russian consulate in Seattle ordered closed.

— BRITAIN: 23 Russian diplomats expelled.

— CANADA: Four Russians expelled; 3 applications for additional diplomatic staff being denied.

— UKRAINE: 13 Russian diplomats expelled.

— GERMANY, FRANCE, POLAND: Four Russian diplomats expelled from each country.

— CZECH REPUBLIC, LITHUANIA: Three Russian diplomats expelled from each country.

— NETHERLANDS, DENMARK, ITALY, ALBANIA: Two Russian diplomats expelled from each country.

— SWEDEN, CROATIA, ROMANIA, FINLAND, ESTONIA: One Russian diplomat expelled from each country.

— LATVIA: One Russian diplomat expelled, plus one Russian representative of a Russian company blacklisted.

