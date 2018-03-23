Thierry Herzog, a lawyer for former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, arrives at Sarkozy's home in Paris, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Sarkozy was handed preliminary charges Wednesday over allegations he accepted millions of euros in illegal campaign funding from the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.
Thierry Herzog, a lawyer for former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, arrives at Sarkozy's home in Paris, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Sarkozy was handed preliminary charges Wednesday over allegations he accepted millions of euros in illegal campaign funding from the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. Michel Euler AP Photo
World

Lawyer says he'll prove French ex-leader Sarkozy's innocence

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 04:42 AM

PARIS

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's lawyer said he will "prove the innocence" of his client, suspected of illegal campaign funding financed by the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Thierry Herzog said Thursday on RTL radio he is going to appeal against the judicial supervision imposed on Sarkozy.

The former president is banned from traveling to Libya, Egypt, Tunisia or South Africa and from meeting with nine people involved in the case.

Sarkozy, 63, was handed this week preliminary charges of illegally funding his successful 2007 campaign, passive corruption and receiving money from Libyan embezzlement.

He vigorously denied the accusations on French television Wednesday night.

His wife, model and singer Carla Bruni Sarkozy, posted a message on Instagram: "I'm proud of you my love. You are righteous, clear and strong".

