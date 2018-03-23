Peru's congress ready to replace scandal-tainted president

A demonstrators holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Let them all go, Rotten Congress," during a protest against the country's political class, a day after the resignation of Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Peru's congress is gearing up to consider whether or not to accept Kuczynski's resignation following the release of several videos appearing to show allies offering state contracts in exchange for votes against his pending impeachment. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo