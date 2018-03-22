Report: Famed Iranian philosopher Shayegan dies at age 83

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2010, file photo, Iranian philosopher Dariush Shayegan gestures during his speech after he received the 2009 Global Dialogue Prize Award in Aarhus, Denmark. Iranian state media is reporting that Shayegan, known for his book “Cultural Schizophrenia,” has died at the age of 83. A report on Thursday, March 22, 2018, by the state-run IRNA news agency said Shayegan spent nearly two months at a Tehran hospital after suffering a stroke in January. Polfoto, File Ole Lind