EU asylum applications drop to pre-migrant wave levels

Migrants who live in Greece chant slogans during a rally against the EU-Turkey deal, in Athens, Saturday, March 17, 2018. About 2,000 protesters marched to the EU offices chanting against closed borders, but also against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey's incursion into Syria, on a day when a boat that sank off a Greek island while smuggling migrants or refugees left at least 16 people dead. Yorgos Karahalis AP Photo