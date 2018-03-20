A vehicle wrapped in blue tarpaulin is removed from Larkhill Road in Durrington, 10 miles
A vehicle wrapped in blue tarpaulin is removed from Larkhill Road in Durrington, 10 miles 16 kilometers) north of Salisbury, England, on the back of an Army lorry, Monday March 19, 2018, as the investigation into the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia continues. A road in the village of Durrington was closed off and tents were erected as the military and police searched for clues Monday.
World

Moscow awaits Russian diplomats ordered to leave Britain

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 03:48 AM

MOSCOW

Moscow is awaiting nearly two dozen Russian diplomats ordered to leave Britain as part of a standoff over a nerve agent attack on British soil.

Britain ordered the 23 diplomats to leave by Tuesday, and they're expected in Moscow later, according to Russian media reports.

Russia retaliated by expelling 23 British diplomats, who are expected to leave Moscow in the coming days.

Russia denies involvement in the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the British city of Salisbury earlier this month. They remain in critical condition.

Britain accuses Russia of the poisoning, which Western powers see as an example of increasingly aggressive Russian meddling abroad.

International chemical weapons experts took samples Monday of the nerve agent used, which Britain says is the Soviet-developed Novichok.

