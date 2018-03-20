Low-key US-S Korea military drills ahead of N Korea summits

A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet, bottom, lands at the Osan U.S. Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. At a potentially pivotal moment of diplomacy with North Korea, the Pentagon said Monday that annual U.S.-South Korean military exercises that had been postponed for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics will begin April 1. Yonhap via AP Hong Gi-won