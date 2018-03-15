World

Emirates stewardess falls out of parked Boeing 777 in Uganda

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 02:45 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A flight attendant for the Mideast long-haul carrier Emirates has been hospitalized in Uganda after falling out of an open emergency door on a Boeing 777 that was parked on the tarmac.

Civil aviation authorities in Uganda say the incident happened on Wednesday at the Entebbe International Airport.

They issued a statement saying the female flight attendant "unfortunately fell off" of the plane.

An investigation is underway.

Emirates said in a statement on Thursday that the flight attendant "unfortunately fell off from an open door while preparing the aircraft for boarding on flight EK730 from Entebbe."

The airline added: "We are providing all possible support and care for the affected crew, and will extend our full co-operation to the authorities in their investigation."

