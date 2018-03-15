50 years ago, the My Lai massacre shamed the US military

In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018, photo, foot prints of villagers and U.S soldiers' combat boots are reconstructed in My Lai memorial site in Son My, Vietnam. On March 16, 1968, U.S soldiers of Charlie Company, sent on what they were told was a mission to confront a crack outfit of their Vietcong enemies, met no resistance, but over the course of three to four hours killed 504 unarmed civilians, mostly women, children and the elderly, in My Lai and a neighboring community. Hau Dinh AP Photo