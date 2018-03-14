The Latest: Syrian patients evacuated from besieged suburb

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows a Syrian government forces soldier, left, helping a civilian who fled from fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels, at an army checkpoint, in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Tuesday March 13, 2018. The Syrian government and the Russian military have set up a corridor outside eastern Ghouta to arrange the evacuation from the area which is home to some 400,000 people. SANA via AP)