Tourists turn polo players for a day in Argentina

In this Feb. 27, 2018 photo, Jed Hulsey, from Newport Beach, California, hits the ball during a polo practice at La Carona club, Capilla del Senor, Buenos Aires province, Argentina. Polo has traditionally been an exclusive, glamorous sport reserved for the rich elite. But in Argentina, home to the world's top polo players, tourists can ride horses, learn how to hit the wooden ball from the pros, and even play a match in a real field. Victor R. Caivano AP Photo