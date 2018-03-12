Skulls show women moved across medieval Europe, not just men

Undated photo provided by the State collection for Anthropology and Palaeoanatomy Munich shows strong, intermediate and non-deformed skulls, from left, from the Early Medieval sites Altenerding and Straubing in Bavaria, Germany. Scientists investigating unusual skulls found at dozens of 5th and 6th century burial sites say they appear to provide evidence of long-distance female migration at a time when the continent was being reshaped by the collapse of the Roman empire.

State collection for Anthropology and Palaeoanatomy Munich via AP)