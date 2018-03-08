Russian police pull over female drivers to give them flowers ahead of International Women's Day

More Videos

Russia’s traffic police held a bizarre stunt on March 7 that saw them pull over female motorists to give them flowers and play a series of games ahead of International Women’s Day. On its website, the Russian Traffic Patrol said female motorists were perplexed when they were pulled over, before police presented them with flowers and certificates and asked them to take part in games, which included throwing an object as far as they could. International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8.
Russian Traffic Patrol via Storyful
Mussa, a baby chimpanzee recently saved from poachers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, enjoyed a plane ride to his new home. During the flight, Mussa spent some grooming time with his new friend and even “helped” adjust the plane’s throttle. He was rescued by Lwiro Primates, along with the help of Virunga National Park.

A giant wild boar has been caught on camera raiding a dumpster for food in Hong Kong. The huge pig, which has been nicknamed "Pigzilla" and "Hogzilla" on social media, was significantly taller than the refuse collector when standing on its hind legs. The whopping porker, which was filmed on February 6 near a primary school, was surrounded by several piglets. Seeing wild boar in the city is not uncommon in Hong Kong but this specimen is exceptionally large.

A home security camera captured the moment a passenger plane crashed in a field near the town of Stepanovskoye, in the Moscow Oblast, on February 11. Seventy one people were on board the plane, including six crew members, when it crashed shortly after departing from Moscow Domodedovo Airport toward Orsk, Siberia, the Ministry of Civil Defense said. No survivors are expected. A list of the passengers and crew was also released by the Ministry of Civil Defense.

A powerful earthquake rattled the eastern Taiwanese city of Hualien late on February 6, causing buildings to collapse. This video from a Hualien hostel shows people running out as the ground shakes and shelves topple. The magnitude-6.4 quake killed at least eight people and injured more than 250 others as of February 8. Dozens of people remained missing at the time of writing.

North Korea held a military parade on Kim Il Sung Square on Thursday, one day before the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics opening ceremony. The parade began with thousands of goose-stepping troops and also featured tanks, armored vehicles, jets flying in formation to make a "70.” Kim Jong Un also made a speech about North Korea's emergence as a "global military power" and said his military would remain at high-level of combat readiness against the United States and its "followers."

Poland's Senate backed legislation regulating Holocaust speech, a move that has already strained relations with both Israel and the United States. The bill proposed by Poland's ruling conservative party and voted for early on Thursday calls for up to three years in prison for any intentional attempt to falsely attribute the crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish state or people. David Silberklang, a senior historian at Holocaust remembrance center Yad Vashem, said the bill was "very worrisome."

The U.S. Navy released a video clip from an incident in which a U.S. surveillance plane was intercepted by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet while flying in international airspace over the Black Sea. This interaction was determined to be unsafe because it was close to within five feet and crossed directly through the spy plane's flight path, causing the plane to fly through its jet wash. The duration of the intercept lasted two hours and 40 minutes. The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

On Monday, Toronto police confirmed that two men who had vanished between April and June 2017 may have been killed by Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper. McArthur was charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 18. Police also say they found skeletal remains of at least three victims at the bottom of large planters at sites where McArthur had worked.

Brawls broke out in French supermarkets on Thursday as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella. The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 950 grammes (33.5 ounces) jar by almost 70 percent, from 4.50 euros (5.6 US dollars) to 1.41 euros (1.75 US dollars).The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars.

Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

A hair salon in Taiwan has created a Donald Trump “hair tattoo” for a client who is evidently a huge fan of the US president. Footage showing the process behind the bizarre but intricate cut, which began to gain online attention on December 6, was first posted on September 25 to the salon’s Facebook account. Changhua-based XB Hair 沙龍ζ has also created hair designs featuring the Lion King, Guy Fawkes, the Mona Lisa, and many more.