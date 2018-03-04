Seoul envoy to raise nuclear disarmament on North Korea trip

In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon Jae-in will send a delegation led by Chung to North Korea on Monday, March 5, 2018, for talks on how to ease nuclear tensions and help arrange the restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, officials said Sunday. Newsis via AP Hong Hyo-shick