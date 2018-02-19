Israeli settler leader says settlements grew rapidly in 2017

File - In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, Palestinian laborers work at a construction site in a new housing project in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem. The number of Jewish settlers in the West Bank grew at nearly twice the rate of Israel's overall population in 2017, a settler leader said Monday, predicting that settlement growth should surge even more during the Trump presidency. Oded Balilty, File AP Photo