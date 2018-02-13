Guatemalan ex-president, Oxfam chief held in corruption case

CORRECTS DATE OF ARREST - FILE - In this March 22, 2010 file photo, then Guatemalan President Alvaro Colom attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart, in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia. Prosecutors detained former Guatemalan President Alvaro Colom in a corruption case, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Colom governed from 2008 to 2012, and is the latest in a series of former presidents to face legal problems. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo