He’s supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle. But a brawl put him in a coma.

Amie is getting married soon, but all she can think about is whether her father will be able to walk her down the aisle, BBC reported.
Greater Manchester Police said the man had traveled with his friends to Manchester from Somerset, England or his future son-in-law’s bachelor party at Printworks, an entertainment complex.
The group tried to break up a fight that involved around 15 people outside the building early Sunday, BBC said.
The man in his 50s was taken to a hospital with a serious head injury, The Guardian reported. He has not regained consciousness, the BBC reported.
Detectives are reviewing surveillance video and are asking witnesses to the fight to come forward, The Guardian reported. They have not announced charges against anyone in connection with the fight.
Amie, who has not left her father’s side since he was admitted to the hospital, The Manchester Evening News reported, is also pleading for anyone with information on the fight to come forward.
“I am devastated,” she said. “it is absolutely disgusting what has happened to him.”
The 26-year-old woman said she was on her bachelorette party when her mother got the call about the attack on her father — identified in news outlets as Gary, the Evening News reported.
“It is extreme what he looks like now,” she said. “He doesn’t look like my father.”
Amie is supposed to get married in four weeks. She told BBC she hasn’t been able to think about her wedding, but she just hopes “he will still be there to walk me down the aisle and it can still go ahead."
