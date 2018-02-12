Reid Watts of Canada competes during final heats of the men's luge competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.
Reid Watts of Canada competes during final heats of the men's luge competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Wong Maye-E AP Photo
Reid Watts of Canada competes during final heats of the men's luge competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Wong Maye-E AP Photo

World

AP Photos: Olympic rings adorn Pyeongchang Olympics

The Associated Press

February 12, 2018 06:48 AM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

One of the most enduring symbols of the Olympics are the five colored rings, and they can be seen nearly everywhere at the Pyeongchang Games.

The rings were created by Pierre de Coubertin and introduced in 1913. They represent the union of the five continents and athletes from around the world meeting at the Olympic Games.

In the center of a white background sit the five interlaced rings: blue, yellow, black, green and red.

After several incarnations throughout the 20th century, the original design returned in 2010.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In South Korea, they adorn a wide variety of surfaces, from curling lanes to cross-country courses.

They've also become a fashion statement on hats, uniforms and glasses.

  Comments  