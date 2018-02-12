Millions flock to Carnival street parades across Germany

Millions of dressed-up revelers and schoolchildren are taking to the streets across Germany to celebrate Carnival with elaborate costumes, chocolates and fervor.
Shrove Monday's street parades in traditional Carnival strongholds like Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz in western Germany usually draw huge crowds of locals and tourists alike.
Schools are closed in the region so children can attend the popular street parades that have floats, brass bands and dance groups who throw candy, chocolates and flowers to spectators.
The costly, intricately built floats often feature huge, unflattering puppets of politicians, making fun of those in power.
Never miss a local story.
The German news agency dpa reported that at the Cologne street parade alone, parade participants plan to throw 700,000 bars of chocolate and 300,000 bouquets of flowers to spectators.
Comments