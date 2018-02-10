Israel downs Iranian drone and strikes Syria, F-16 crashes

FILE - In this Monday, Nov 25, 2013, file photo, technicians inspect an Israeli air force F-16 jet at the Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel. The Israeli military says it has shot down an Iranian drone that infiltrated the country and has struck Iranian targets in Syria that launched it. The military says that as part of the unusual event one of its F-16 jets crashed in northern Israel. Ariel Schalit, File AP Photo