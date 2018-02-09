Rising racism taints Italian electoral campaign

In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, President of the Jewish Community Bruno Carmi stands inside a Synagogue in Verona, Italy. Racist and anti-Semitic expressions have been growing more bold, widespread and violent in Italy. Anti-migrant rhetoric is playing an unprecedented role in shaping the campaign for the March 4 national elections, and many say that is worsening tensions and even encouraging violence. Antonio Calanni AP Photo