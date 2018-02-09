The Latest: Abe warns Moon not to fall for 'smile diplomacy'

Kim Yo Jong, center, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, arrives at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Kim on Friday became the first member of her family to visit South Korea since the 1950-53 Korean War as part of a high-level delegation attending the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo