FILE - This Jan 28, 2018, file photo released by the New Zealand Defense Force shows a wooden dinghy, left, carrying seven survivors from a missing ferry and a fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean. A ferry that sank earlier this month while sailing between two islands in the remote Pacific nation of Kiribati had been ordered not to carry passengers because of earlier damage, the government said Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
FILE - This Jan 28, 2018, file photo released by the New Zealand Defense Force shows a wooden dinghy, left, carrying seven survivors from a missing ferry and a fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean. A ferry that sank earlier this month while sailing between two islands in the remote Pacific nation of Kiribati had been ordered not to carry passengers because of earlier damage, the government said Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. New Zealand Defense Force via AP)
FILE - This Jan 28, 2018, file photo released by the New Zealand Defense Force shows a wooden dinghy, left, carrying seven survivors from a missing ferry and a fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean. A ferry that sank earlier this month while sailing between two islands in the remote Pacific nation of Kiribati had been ordered not to carry passengers because of earlier damage, the government said Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. New Zealand Defense Force via AP)

World

Authorities call off search for survivors from Pacific ferry

The Associated Press

February 02, 2018 12:49 AM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Authorities have called off an aerial search for survivors of a ferry that sank last month while sailing between two islands in the remote Pacific nation of Kiribati.

An estimated 81 people are missing and presumed dead. Seven survivors were rescued from a small wooden dinghy on Sunday, after a military plane from New Zealand used radar to locate the craft.

Kiribati's government says maritime authorities had ordered the MV Butiraoi ferry not to take any passengers because it had sustained serious damage to its navigational system, rudders and hull. The government is investigating why the ferry left.

Authorities say they believe the ferry was carrying 88 passengers and crew when it left Nonouti Island bound for South Tarawa on Jan. 18. They believe it sank that same day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  