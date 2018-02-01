AP Exclusive: AP confirms 5 unreported Myanmar mass graves

In this Jan. 28, 2018 photo, Rohingya Muslim refugees Nooranksih, 9, left, and her mother Rohima Khatu, 45, originally from the Myanmar village of Gu Dar Pyin, eat inside their makeshift shelter at Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh. The Associated Press has confirmed more than five previously unreported mass graves in the Myanmar village of Gu Dar Pyin through multiple interviews with more than two dozen survivors in Bangladesh refugee camps and through time-stamped cellphone videos. "There were dead bodies everywhere, bones and body parts, all decomposing, so I couldn't tell which one was my husband," Khatu said. "I was weeping while I was there. I was crying loudly, 'Where did you go? Where did you go?'". Manish Swarup AP Photo