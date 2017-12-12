More Videos

Toronto police investigating whether alleged serial killer had more victims 3:07

Toronto police investigating whether alleged serial killer had more victims

Pause
Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket 0:47

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo' 2:45

Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'

Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center 0:51

Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham 0:43

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba 0:39

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba

Russia launches 2017's last human mission to International Space Station 3:28

Russia launches 2017's last human mission to International Space Station

13th human foot washes up on British Columbia coast 0:49

13th human foot washes up on British Columbia coast

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death 0:59

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death

Russian fighter jet intercepts U.S. spy plane over Black Sea

Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet
Toronto police investigating whether alleged serial killer had more victims

World

Toronto police investigating whether alleged serial killer had more victims

On Monday, Toronto police confirmed that two men who had vanished between April and June 2017 may have been killed by Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper. McArthur was charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 18. Police also say they found skeletal remains of at least three victims at the bottom of large planters at sites where McArthur had worked.

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket

World

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket

Brawls broke out in French supermarkets on Thursday as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella. The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 950 grammes (33.5 ounces) jar by almost 70 percent, from 4.50 euros (5.6 US dollars) to 1.41 euros (1.75 US dollars).The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

World

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'

World

Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'

A hair salon in Taiwan has created a Donald Trump “hair tattoo” for a client who is evidently a huge fan of the US president. Footage showing the process behind the bizarre but intricate cut, which began to gain online attention on December 6, was first posted on September 25 to the salon’s Facebook account. Changhua-based XB Hair 沙龍ζ has also created hair designs featuring the Lion King, Guy Fawkes, the Mona Lisa, and many more.

Russia launches 2017's last human mission to International Space Station

World

Russia launches 2017's last human mission to International Space Station

Russian space agency Roscosmos launched the final human expedition of 2017 to the International Space Station (ISS) from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday, December 17.The newest crew for ISS – Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, NASA astronaut Scott Tingle and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency member Norishige Kanai – departed on a Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft, which is expected to dock at the station on December 19.

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death

World

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death

The famous Chinese climber Wu Yongning, 26, known for recording dangerous climbing videos, died after falling from the 62 floor of the Huayuan International Centre in Changsha, the capital of Huan Province on Nov. 8.

Netanyahu hails 'milestone' decision by Trump on Jerusalem

World

Netanyahu hails 'milestone' decision by Trump on Jerusalem

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted on December 7 to the decision by President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, calling it “momentous” and a “milestone.” Netanyahu was speaking at a diplomacy conference organized by the Israeli Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Ex-Bosnian Croat leader drinks 'poison' at war crimes hearing

World

Ex-Bosnian Croat leader drinks 'poison' at war crimes hearing

The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but left his sentence unchanged. Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.