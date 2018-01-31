A photo posted to Twitter by Emergencias Sevilla shows a car stuffed with oranges after a police stop near Seville, Spain.
A photo posted to Twitter by Emergencias Sevilla shows a car stuffed with oranges after a police stop near Seville, Spain. Emergencias Sevilla
A photo posted to Twitter by Emergencias Sevilla shows a car stuffed with oranges after a police stop near Seville, Spain. Emergencias Sevilla

World

Police stop a car for erratic driving. Tons of oranges spill out. Yes, tons.

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 31, 2018 11:34 AM

A seemingly routine police stop outside Seville, Spain, recently turned out to be anything but when tons of oranges spilled out of the car.

Officers spotted two cars and a panel van driving suspiciously close together last week, according to EuroWeekly News. After a brief chase down a dirt road, police stopped the convoy and discovered the vehicles were stuffed with oranges – in all, about 4.4 tons of them.

The five people in vehicles told police they were a family traveling from “very far away” and had been collecting oranges found on the side of the road, according to CNN.

But the crew of a cargo ship docked at a port outside Seville had earlier notified police that nearly 9,000 pounds of oranges had gone missing, reported The Drive. The people in the vehicles were arrested on suspicion of theft, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  