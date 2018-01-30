A U.S. flag is displayed above a Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle at Boeing Co.'s assembly facility, in Everett, Wash., in July.
A U.S. flag is displayed above a Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle at Boeing Co.'s assembly facility, in Everett, Wash., in July. Ted S. Warren The Associated Press file
A U.S. flag is displayed above a Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle at Boeing Co.'s assembly facility, in Everett, Wash., in July. Ted S. Warren The Associated Press file

World

Broken toilet forces plane with 85 plumbers aboard to turn around

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 30, 2018 10:42 AM

How many plumbers does it take to fix an airplane toilet?

It’s a joke with no punch line, as 85 plumbers on a Norwegian flight headed for Germany discovered Saturday when their plane had to return to Oslo because of a broken toilet, reported The Independent. The flight, which departed Oslo bound for Munich, turned back at the Swedish border.

“We would have liked to fix the restrooms, but unfortunately it had to be done from the outside and we did not take the opportunity to send a plumber (out) at 10,000 meters,” Frank Olsen, a plumbing company CEO aboard the flight, told Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet.

“So many plumbers on a plane and it has to turn around because of toilet trouble – there’s good humour in that,” plumber Hans Christian Odegard told the publication.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Once back on the ground, the problem was fixed and the Boeing 737 resumed its interrupted flight, arriving in Munich about three hours late, a Norwegian spokesperson told The Telegraph.

More Videos

Toronto police investigating whether alleged serial killer had more victims 3:07

Toronto police investigating whether alleged serial killer had more victims

Pause
Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket 0:47

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo' 2:45

Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'

Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center 0:51

Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham 0:43

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba 0:39

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba

Russia launches 2017's last human mission to International Space Station 3:28

Russia launches 2017's last human mission to International Space Station

13th human foot washes up on British Columbia coast 0:49

13th human foot washes up on British Columbia coast

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death 0:59

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death

Popular fitness model kicked off American Airlines flight

Jen Selter, a fitness model who has amassed nearly 12 million Instagram followers, was kicked off an American Airlines flight Saturday night after a disagreement with a flight attendant.

Jen Selter via Storyful; Monty Davis, curator

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Toronto police investigating whether alleged serial killer had more victims 3:07

Toronto police investigating whether alleged serial killer had more victims

Pause
Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket 0:47

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo' 2:45

Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'

Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center 0:51

Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham 0:43

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba 0:39

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba

Russia launches 2017's last human mission to International Space Station 3:28

Russia launches 2017's last human mission to International Space Station

13th human foot washes up on British Columbia coast 0:49

13th human foot washes up on British Columbia coast

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death 0:59

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death

Toronto police investigating whether alleged serial killer had more victims

View More Video