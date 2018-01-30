Teacher calls military 'lowest of our low' in classroom, caught on video

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:07 Toronto police investigating whether alleged serial killer had more victims Pause 0:47 Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket 0:49 Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 2:45 Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo' 0:51 Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center 0:43 British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham 0:39 Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba 3:28 Russia launches 2017's last human mission to International Space Station 0:49 13th human foot washes up on British Columbia coast 0:59 Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night. AP

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night. AP