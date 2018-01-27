Secret report: Honduras' new top cop helped cartel move coke

#6393 In this Jan. 15, 2018 photo, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, behind second from right, watches the change of command exchange ceremony between his new National Police Chief Jose David Aguilar Moran, left, and outgoing Gen. Felix Villanueva in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. A confidential government report obtained by the Associated Press alleges that Aguilar helped a cartel leader pull off the delivery of nearly a ton of cocaine, raising questions about Honduras' much-touted purge of corrupt police and the reliability of the administration of Hernandez, a key U.S. ally in the war on drugs. AP Photo)