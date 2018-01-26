‘They are like animals:’ Nutella riots break out at French supermarkets

More Videos 0:41 Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer Pause 3:30 What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 1:27 A sneak peek at Your Treasure House in DeSoto Square mall 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:00 Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting 3:41 Meet the student speakers from Thursday’s Take Stock In Children of Manatee Leadership Breakfast 3:51 Take a sneak peek at the area’s newest supermarket 4:49 Manatee sheriff details fatal deputy-involved shooting 0:42 Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street 0:34 Manatee tangled in life vest rescued in Fort Lauderdale Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Brawls broke out in French supermarkets on Thursday as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella. The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 950 grammes (33.5 ounces) jar by almost 70 percent, from 4.50 euros (5.6 US dollars) to 1.41 euros (1.75 US dollars).The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars. video obtained by AP

Brawls broke out in French supermarkets on Thursday as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella. The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 950 grammes (33.5 ounces) jar by almost 70 percent, from 4.50 euros (5.6 US dollars) to 1.41 euros (1.75 US dollars).The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars.