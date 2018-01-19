United States' Madison Keys makes a backhand return to Romania's Ana Bogdan during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
United States' Madison Keys makes a backhand return to Romania's Ana Bogdan during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Dita Alangkara AP Photo
Top-ranked Halep fends off Davis in marathon Round 3 match

By JOHN PYE AP Sports Writer

January 19, 2018 11:51 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia

Top-ranked Simona Halep saved three match points and finally fended off Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 in a 3-hour, 45-minute marathon Saturday to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The third set took 2 hours and 22 minutes and, after wasting three previous chances to serve out the match, Halep converted on her first match point when Davis hit a forehand wide.

The No. 76-ranked Davis, who had two medical time outs in the third set for treatment on both feet, including a break after blowing three match points from 0-40 on Halep's serve in the 22nd game.

"Definitely was a very tough match, so long," said Halep, who has twice reached the final at the French Open but never won a Grand Slam singles title. "I never played the third set so long, so I'm really happy I could stay and win it. I'm almost dead."

It equaled the longest women's singles match at the Australian Open in terms of games played — Chanda Rubin's win over Arantxa Shanchez Vicario in 1996 was also 48 games — but was almost an hour shorter in duration than the record 4:44 that Francesca Schiavone needed to beat Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2011.

"I just feel that my muscles are gone," said Halep, who badly twisted her left ankle in the first round. "My ankle is, I don't know how it is because I don't feel it anymore, but it was nice to be on court. It was nice to win this match."

Davis lost the three previous times she'd played in the third round of a major, but did everything possible to stay in the match, keeping long rallies alive to put pressure on Halep.

The 24-year-old American finished with roughly twice the number of winners (52 to 27) against slightly more than double the unforced errors (73-39) and broke Halep's serve six times.

"We were both fighting our hearts out. Every point was super long," Davis said. "I got to the point where I was so tired, I just told myself to swing and move. I didn't feel any pressure."

Halep will play the winner of Saturday's later match between local hope Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka.

U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys advanced 6-3, 6-4 over Ana Bogdan and will next play No. 8 Caroline Garcia, who beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova had 11 aces and beat No. 29 Lucie Safarova 7-6 (6), 7-5 in a match featuring just one service break.

The 17th-seeded Keys, who lost in the U.S. Open final last year to Sloane Stephens, saved three break points serving for the match, finally clinching it on her first match point when Bogdan netted a backhand.

Keys missed last year's Australian Open after undergoing surgery to repair her injured left wrist. She then played only one match after the U.S. Open before shutting down her season early to let the wrist heal. It's helped her start the new season feeling mentally fresh, as well.

"I finished the U.S. Open and I was exhausted," she said. "So as amazing as that run was, the combination of being exhausted from that and having a wrist that still wasn't 100 percent perfect, I just needed to kind of shut it down, calm down, and then I was really excited to start the new season."

Keys is the only one of the four American women who reached the semifinals at the U.S. Open last September still in contention in Melbourne — Stephens, Venus Williams and CoCo Vandeweghe were all eliminated in the first round.

