People ‘can’t stop staring’ at these dubious dolls of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

An Etsy listing of designer dolls depicting — more or less — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has social media a bit baffled.
In advance of the May 19 wedding of England’s Prince Harry to Markle, an American actress, the HistoryWearz shop on Etsy lists a set of 18-inch dolls with a nine-piece ensemble of wedding outfits for $175.
Except the dolls, in the eyes of many, really don’t look anything like the royal couple. “Prince Harry” has brown hair and eyes with a somewhat Beatle-ish hairdo, instead of the real prince’s red hair and blue eyes. And “Meghan Markle” doesn’t share much in common with the real bride-to-be beyond their dark hair.
To be fair, the listing says the dolls are merely “inspired” by the royal couple. But social media wasn’t going to let the designers off that easily.
Let me list the things that are wrong with these new 'Harry & Meghan' dolls.— Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) January 18, 2018
1. Everything. pic.twitter.com/HJTRrQzTqS
I can't stop staring at these Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dolls https://t.co/rPB3DKYEsh pic.twitter.com/o0SgpWjHcM— Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) January 18, 2018
These “Harry” and “Meghan” dolls really are off their clackers. pic.twitter.com/tjBjcGGZyp— Eamonn Forde (@Eamonn_Forde) January 18, 2018
Dolls freak me out anyway, but there's something especially creepy about the lifelike face on the Harry, and his eyes! Looks nothing like him though. And the Meghan looks like the face from the original Chucky doll.— Stacey (@TeamHeckles) January 19, 2018
Kill them! Kill them with fire and sticks!— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) January 18, 2018
I’m not sure which is more unnerving: the Harry and Meghan Dolls themselves, or the fact that people actually want them. pic.twitter.com/5QkZVIgHfK— Anna Mazzola (@Anna_Mazz) January 18, 2018
These new Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dolls look NOTHING like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry... A for effort though? pic.twitter.com/McTQ3HDyFF— Zach Sang Show (@ZachSangShow) January 18, 2018
Others suggested the dolls more closely resembled Jared Kushner and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, or even David and Louise Turpin, both of whom were accused of keeping their 13 children shackled in squalor in Perris, Calif.
Definitely Jared Kushner and Sarah Sanders... no way those dolls represent Harry and Meghan— NoChillMood (@ritaag) January 19, 2018
The #royalwedding dolls of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look more like the Turpins that chained their 13 kids. pic.twitter.com/3lmkPaKzAv— Anthony Galli (@GalliAnthony) January 18, 2018
