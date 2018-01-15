Toronto police say hijab-cutting incident didn't happen

Toronto police are disputing an 11-year-old girl's claim that her hijab was cut by a scissors-wielding man as she walked to school last week.
Toronto Police spokesman Mark Pugash said Monday an extensive investigation was conducted and police concluded it did not happen.
The 11-year-old girl, her mother and her younger brother held a news conference at her school last Friday.
Sixth-grader Khawlah Noman said she was walking to school with her younger brother when a man came up behind her, pulled off her jacket hood and started cutting the bottom of her hijab.
Never miss a local story.
The story made international headlines and drew public condemnation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Police had been investigating it as a hate crime.
Comments