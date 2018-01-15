Dustin Askins https://www.flickr.com/photos/dustinaskins/ Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Dustin Askins https://www.flickr.com/photos/dustinaskins/ Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

World

Dictionary picks a word most people have never heard of as the word of the year

Associated Press

January 15, 2018 08:28 AM

CANBERRA, Australia

An Australian dictionary has chosen “milkshake duck” as its word of 2017, though after the announcement most people said they had never heard of the term.

Milkshake duck is a term born in the twittersphere that describes an overnight social media sensation whose viral support rapidly dissolves with closer scrutiny.

The official definition from Macquarie Dictionary is: A person who is initially viewed positively by the media but is then discovered to have something questionable about them which causes a sharp decline in their popularity

Australia’s response on Monday was that most had never heard of the term that originated in 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Macquarie’s committee said the milkshake duck phenomenon was familiar to Australians, even if the term was not.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo' 2:45

Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'
Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center 0:51

Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center

View More Video