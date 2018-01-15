Egypt's leader seeks to defuse tension with Sudan, Ethiopia

FILE - This April 2, 2013, file photo, shows construction work on a dam, in the Asosa Region of Ethiopia. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Monday, Jan 15, 2018, sought to defuse tensions with Ethiopia and Sudan, reassuring them that his country is not meddling in their internal affairs or planning to go to war against them. Egypt has expressed mounting alarm over the soon-to-be-completed upstream dam that Cairo fears could cut into its share of the Nile River, which provides nearly all its freshwater. Elias Asmare, File AP Photo