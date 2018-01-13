Pakistan: Slain girl may have been victim of serial killer

Activists of Pakistan civil society protest to condemn the rape and killing of Zainab Ansari, an 8-year-old girl, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Anees Ansari, Zainab's father accused the police of being slow to respond when his daughter went missing in the eastern Punjab province. Two people were killed and three others were wounded in clashes between angry Kasur residents and police after protesters enraged over her death attacked a police station in the city. Shakil Adil AP Photo