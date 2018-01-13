Activists of Pakistan civil society protest to condemn the rape and killing of Zainab Ansari, an 8-year-old girl, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Anees Ansari, Zainab's father accused the police of being slow to respond when his daughter went missing in the eastern Punjab province. Two people were killed and three others were wounded in clashes between angry Kasur residents and police after protesters enraged over her death attacked a police station in the city.
Activists of Pakistan civil society protest to condemn the rape and killing of Zainab Ansari, an 8-year-old girl, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Anees Ansari, Zainab's father accused the police of being slow to respond when his daughter went missing in the eastern Punjab province. Two people were killed and three others were wounded in clashes between angry Kasur residents and police after protesters enraged over her death attacked a police station in the city. Shakil Adil AP Photo

World

Pakistan: Slain girl may have been victim of serial killer

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 06:10 AM

LAHORE, Pakistan

A Pakistani official says a serial killer may have been behind the rape and murder of young girl whose killing sparked deadly clashes between protesters and police.

Rana Sanaullah, the home minister for Punjab province, says DNA testing has linked the killing to at least five other cases of child abuse and murder in the city of Kasur. Police have detained eight suspects, including two relatives of the girl.

Eight-year-old Zainab Ansari went missing last week while heading to a nearby home for religious studies. The discovery of her body, which was found in a garbage bin Tuesday, ignited clashes between residents and police that killed two people and wounded three others.

The residents say the authorities were slow to respond to the girl's disappearance, charges denied by police.

