Ferry carrying schoolchildren sinks in India, killing 2

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 04:51 AM

NEW DELHI

Indian police say a ferry boat carrying schoolchildren sank in the Arabian Sea off the country's western coast, killing two students and leaving six missing.

The Press Trust of India news agency quotes police as saying another 32 children have been rescued after Saturday's incident in Maharashtra state.

India's coast guard officials say they are carrying out search operations in the sea using a plane, helicopters and some ships.

Such accidents are common in India, where many ferry boats are poorly built and often overcrowded, and there is little regard for safety regulations such as providing lifejackets.

Boats are often the main mode of transport in remote areas.

